Go bald or go home raises awareness of childhood cancer

Parks and Beautifcation's Steve Lawson visits Pinnacle Park, which will become the latest addition to 128 green spaces managed by his department. Lawson is stepping down in October as he becomes city manager in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Brandan Wormsbacher, Thomas Choi and Tarik Shaaban plan to open The Situation Room on Poplar Street in Macon October 7th. The "Situation Room" is an interactive adventure where you solve riddles and puzzles to escape locked rooms.
Georgia Sheriffs Association director Terry Norris tells law enforcement officers how the association will work to secure better pay through discussions with local and state government leaders. Video by Liz Fabian