Improved Hollingsworth Road in west Macon reopens

A section of road that’s part of the $1.5 million Log Cabin Drive project has reopened, according to a news release.
Drivers are now able to travel upon the stretch of Hollingsworth Road between Emily Street and Log Cabin after two months of repairs have been completed. The road had been closed since July 26 while crews installed a storm drain and realigned Hollingsworth with Log Cabin.
The ongoing Log Cabin Drive project improvements are being paid for with the special purpose local option sales tax.
“As I talk with the people in Bellevue, I hear nothing but excitement as they watch all of the construction along Log Cabin Drive,” Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman said in the release. “From the new sidewalks to the new turn lanes to the brand new Filmore Thomas Park that will open in the several weeks, the SPLOST is making a major impact on this community.”
Comments