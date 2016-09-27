Macon senior center plans pass through committee

.A resolution to accept bids for the construction of a new senior citizens center moved ahead Tuesday with officials saying they still have to identify another source of revenue to cover the full cost.
The County Commission is expected to vote next week on accepting bids for construction of an estimated $3 million center that would be built in Central City Park. The measure, which was approved Tuesday by a commission committee, calls for companies to bid on a design estimated to cost $3 million.
The plan approved by the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday is one of three options presented to a contingent of seniors this month. The original design that incorporates many of the programs and rooms suggested by seniors was projected to cost $3.5 million while the smallest floor plan had an estimated $2.7 million price tag.
The county has about $2.3 million of special purpose local option sales tax revenue remaining for the project. County officials said Tuesday that they’ll have to determine how to pay for the remaining $600,000-$700,000 the center is expected to cost. That may include having to see whether money other than SPLOST money is available.
The $3 million facility is about 2,000 feet smaller than the first design. That’s because dining room and office space for the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency has been removed, Recreation Director Reggie Moore said.
The changes, including space for a nutritional program, led to differing reactions from two seniors in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting. Macon resident Robert Curry Jr. said Macon officials were giving seniors a “raw deal” by changing plans while Mamie Bronson said she was pleased to get some of her questions about the 10,000 square foot facility answered Tuesday.
“What you have is what we thought we would be getting in first place — a rec center where seniors will be welcome, not necessarily a senior center,” she said.
If everything runs smoothly, then a groundbreaking could begin about spring 2017 and construction would take 10-12 months, SPLOST coordinator Clay Murphey said.
An expansion to the center could also receive some funding in a future SPLOST. But with current SPLOST collections trending lower than expected, the county will have to see whether any more of the current collections can go toward the center.
“I know that no resolution is going to make everybody happy,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “We have to try to accommodate as many wishes and desires of seniors as we can and take into account the money.”
Oak Ridge cemetery
A section of Rose Hill Cemetery where former slaves are buried could provide an interactive way to learn about history.
Historic Macon Foundation is seeking permission from the County Commission to place three interpretive panels and a state historic marker in the Oak Ridge section of the Riverside Drive cemetery. The panels would tell the story behind Oak Ridge, where possibly a thousand or more slaves are buried in unmarked graves.
The panels are being funded through a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. Macon-Bibb would have to match $2,500 of the $5,000 needed for the state marker.
The commission will vote on the displays and marker Oct. 4.
“We think this is an exciting opportunity to tell more stories from our rich history,” Historic Macon Executive Director Ethiel Garlington said.
A presentation this year was given to Macon-Bibb County about using ground penetrating radar to map out burials at Rose Hill Cemetery.
One of the interpretive panels will talk about the history of Oak Ridge, another about the estimated 1,000-plus unmarked graves and a third about the modern history, Ethiel Garlington said
If the commission approves the resolutions next week, Macon-Bibb would pay $2,500 for the historic marker.
Court software
Work continues on new court system software designed to provide better online access to the public and for employees.
The County Commission was able Tuesday to check out the new software that will be used by various Macon-Bibb courts. The offices of state court, solicitor general and probation are currently using the software system and other courts will come on board in the future, Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said.
“We will, eventually, have all of the courts on it,” he said in an email.
The system will allow for court dates, records and other documents to be accessed.
The commission’s Operations and Finance Committee approved a resolution Tuesday to spend $237,600 for a consultant to continue implementing the system.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments