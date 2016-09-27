Tour renovated Macon recreation centers

Parks and Beautifcation's Steve Lawson visits Pinnacle Park, which will become the latest addition to 128 green spaces managed by his department. Lawson is stepping down in October as he becomes city manager in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
Georgia Sheriffs Association director Terry Norris tells law enforcement officers how the association will work to secure better pay through discussions with local and state government leaders. Video by Liz Fabian
Springdale Elementary principal Donna Jackson gets turned into a human sundae by teachers and students Friday afternoon. Jackson promised the students she would participate if they raised over $25,000 in the school's "Boosterthon" fundraising event. The students raised roughly $32,000.