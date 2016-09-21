Historic Macon Foundation's Ethiel Garlington announces a Music Registry will call attention to landmarks through a series of plaques to a packed radio studio.

Our weekly audio recap of Macon-area police report unusualness. This episode features a screwdriver-wielding woman's supposed attack on an auto repairman; plus items on a woman trying to take a guy's pants at knifepoint, another item on a Bud Light thief and another bit on an angry snake.
Caleb Jordan Eubanks, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer Sept. 19, 2016, in connection with an attack on a woman in north Macon in 2015 that led to a hostage incident. Eubanks, who previously also had been charged with rape, was sentenced to 25 years, seven of them in prison.
Nathan Taylor, less than a year after his acquittal in the 2012 fatal shooting of Walter Henley, pleaded guilty to having an illegal cell phone in the Bibb County jail while he was held there awaiting trial. He was sentenced Sept. 19, 2016, to five years on probation and to pay a $500 fine. Deputies found the phone hidden inside a sock. Authorities also intercepted a phone call Taylor made from the jail asking for a SIM card for the phone. The phone didn't have a SIM card when it was found. Video by Amy Leigh Womack