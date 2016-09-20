Two I-75 rest areas closing until February

A pair of rest areas along Interstate 75 in Middle Georgia will be closed for a few months, starting this weekend.
The rest areas are in Dooly County on both the north and southbound sides.
They will be closed from Friday through Feb. 12 for a variety of renovations.
“Renovations to the Rest Areas will include repairs, remodeling, and or retrofitting of lift stations (sewage treatment systems), parking lot repair including drainage repairs, re-striping, repair of existing sidewalks, landscaping, ADA paths of travel upgrades, picnic canopy repairs, roof and gutter replacement,” a Georgia Department of Transportation news release noted.
Signs have been posted to alert motorists of the closures.
Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm
Comments