Flu shots available soon in drive-thru clinic

It might not feel like it, but fall arrives Thursday and winter won’t be far behind.
The Macon-Bibb County Health Department has scheduled its Drive-Thru Flu Clinic for Friday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of its location at 171 Emery Highway.
The public, especially the elderly and others with health and mobility issues, can stay seated in their vehicle and get this year’s vaccine.
The health department will file insurance claims, and in most cases there is no out-of-pocket expense.
The Centers for Disease Disease Control and Prevention recommends shots for everyone 6-months-old or older.
Since it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop, it is better to get a shot as soon as vaccines are made available, according to a Macon-Bibb County release.
Anyone who can’t make the Sept. 30 clinic can get a flu vaccine at the Emery Highway location during regular business hours of 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and up to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Flu vaccine will be offered to all Bibb County public school students in October, and release forms will be sent home with students.
Influenza virus causes a contagious respiratory illness that can be fatal in some cases.
To stay healthy, everyone is urged to get vaccinated, wash hands frequently for a minimum of 15 to 20 seconds and dispose of tissues after use.
If you don’t have a tissue or hankerchief handy, cough or sneeze into your sleeve and make sure to put the clothing in the laundry.
The health department also urges those who become sick to stay home and avoid large groups of people.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
