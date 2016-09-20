Homeless veterans getting help Saturday

The annual stand down to assist homeless veterans is set for Saturday at a day shelter for the homeless in Macon.
The event, in its fifth year, will be held at the Daybreak shelter at 174 Walnut Street from 8 a.m. until noon. It was held at the Macon Coliseum last year.
The event is put on by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin in cooperation with many community groups. The coliseum was its third location because it had been growing every year.
Organizers thought that might be its permanent home because it provided plenty of space but Daybreak offered an opportunity to reach more veterans, said Sister Katie Norris, the director of the shelter.
“Many of the people we would be targeting are already coming to Daybreak,” Norris said.
The VA is also sending out vehicles to locations in Macon where homeless veterans are known to stay.
Homeless veterans, as well as other veterans who may be struggling, can get information about organizations that may be able to help them.
They can get learn about employment, legal aid, education opportunities, housing, and health benefits.
The can also get free food, hygiene products, health screenings, and haircuts. VA staff will be on hand to explain veterans’ benefits, according to a VA release.
Norris said a wide range of issues can lead a veteran to become homeless, including unemployment, divorce, substance abuse and others. Often, she said, it can be a combination of factors.
“It can be a perfect storm at times,” she said.
The “stand down” concept was developed during the Vietnam War to offer returning veterans a safe retreat to unwind and be with other service members, the release stated.
“It’s important that we ensure our homeless veterans that they will be safe and that we are here to help,” Nicole Sanders, the Dublin VA homeless program coordinator, said in the release. “Many of them suffer from mental health conditions that may make them suspicious of others’ motives, so gaining their trust is crucial.”
The event has typically drawn about 300 veterans.
For more information about the event contact Sanders at Nicole.Sanders3@va.gov or 478-272-1210 ext. 2122. Information about VA resources for homeless veterans is available at www.va.gov/homeless or call 1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838).
Comments