Books up for sale at annual Library Fair

Book lovers can scoop up some bargains while investing in the youth of Milledgeville and Baldwin County.
The Twin Lakes Library System is holidng its 36th annual Library Fair from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mary Vinson Memorial Library at 151 S. Jefferson Street in Milledgeville.
In addition to the book sale, the library is hosting a flea market, bake sale, food court and children’s games and activities.
Proceeds go to the Friends of the Library, which funds Youth Services and Summer Reading Clubs.
The library will accept donations of books and yard sale items until Saturday.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Dawn Heap at 478-452-0677, or visit www.tllsga.org/libraryfair.
