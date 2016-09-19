Macon teen sings on NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ but judges don’t pick her

A Macon teen’s appearance Monday night on the season premiere of one of television’s most popular shows didn’t end the way she might have liked, but Maggie Renfroe seemed to take it in stride.
None of the four judges on NBC’s “The Voice” chose her as a singer to advance to the program’s competition rounds.
For about 70 seconds, the guitar-playing, 17-year-old Renfroe, who was 16 when the program was recorded, sang “Lost Boy” by Canadian singer Ruth B as her audition piece.
But not one of the judges — singing stars Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton — spun around in their giant, lit-up observation seats to select her as one of their charges.
When Renfroe, who attends First Presbyterian Day School, finished singing and the judges turned their big chairs to face her, Levine told her, “Maggie, you’re so cute!”
Cyrus said, “I could hear that you were young, even being turned around. So that means nothing bad at all. You have so much time to do more things like this where you get to practice. ... And I think you’re an awesome guitar player and an excellent singer.”
Said Keys: “You had a beautiful execution. And I think as you continue to search and play, I feel like there is a lot of you to bring out. And that’s gonna be a great, great, great journey.”
“Thank you,” Renfroe said.
Shelton’s encouragements came next.
“You know what? You seem like the complete package,” the country singer told her. “You look like a star. And I would like to see you come back here and win this thing.”
Levine added: “Give yourself a little bit of time. It seems like you’ve got a great attitude because you can’t wipe the smile off your face right now.”
“I’m talking to some amazing people,” a grinning Renfroe replied, “whether I made it or not. Thank you all so much.”
The segment featuring Renfroe began with a shot of downtown Macon’s Poplar Street corridor and a video of her singing to a patient at a local children’s hospital.
As she left the stage, Renfroe said, “I don’t have any regrets. I’m gonna play a lot more and keep practicing, but I know I did my best so I’m not upset.”
