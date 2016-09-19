East Dublin man killed in Sunday crash

A 32-year-old East Dublin man was killed in a single car crash on Sunday, Georgia State Patrol said.
Alejandro Paredes De Los Santos was driving his pickup truck southbound around a curve on Robert Webb Road when his truck left the roadway, GSP said in an email to The Telegraph on Monday afternoon.
Santos’ truck left the ground once before it careened about 35 feet across a creek and into an embankment, GSP said.
Santos was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
