Local

September 19, 2016 1:44 PM

Bibb schools to release students early on Wednesday

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

The Bibb County school system will be open for only half a day Wednesday.

High schools will dismiss students for the day at 10:30 a.m. Elementary schools, Northwoods Academy and the SOAR Academy will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m., and middle schools will release students at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided for students, but there will be no after-school programs Wednesday.

The school system is asking parents to make sure that their children have transportation home if they don’t typically ride the school bus.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Shooting locks down CGTC in Macon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos