Bibb schools to release students early on Wednesday

The Bibb County school system will be open for only half a day Wednesday.
High schools will dismiss students for the day at 10:30 a.m. Elementary schools, Northwoods Academy and the SOAR Academy will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m., and middle schools will release students at 12:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided for students, but there will be no after-school programs Wednesday.
The school system is asking parents to make sure that their children have transportation home if they don’t typically ride the school bus.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments