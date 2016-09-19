Local

September 19, 2016 12:12 AM

Gunman robs food store

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A Macon food store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

At about 9 p.m. a gunman entered Houston Grocery at 3472 Houston Avenue brandishing a handgun, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

The man demanded money from the cashier and escaped with an undisclosed amount.

He was described as a dark-skinned black male, wearing a black shirt and a black and blue mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or 1-877-68CRIME.

