Gunman robs food store

A Macon food store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.
At about 9 p.m. a gunman entered Houston Grocery at 3472 Houston Avenue brandishing a handgun, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
The man demanded money from the cashier and escaped with an undisclosed amount.
He was described as a dark-skinned black male, wearing a black shirt and a black and blue mask.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or 1-877-68CRIME.
