Woman shows up at Macon hospital with gunshot wound

A woman told authorities she was shot in the leg while she was at a cookout in Macon on Sunday.
Danyelle Moore, 37, showed up at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, at about 6:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her upper leg, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
She told investigators she was at a cookout at 588 Hatcher Place when she heard gunshots then realized she had been struck. She was driven to the hospital in her personal vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
