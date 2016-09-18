Incident at Macon YDC called ‘a disturbance’

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating an incident at the Macon Youth Development Center on Saturday in which several youths fought with a staff member.
Jim Shuler, communications director for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, said the officer suffered minor injuries and no youths were injured. Although a call for help from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office labeled it as a riot, Shuler said it was “a disturbance.”
Shuler said state investigators were there Sunday to find out what happened and no further information is available at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office stated that the call for help came in at 7:40 p.m. The center is located at 4160 Riggins Mill Road.
Staff writer Linda Morris contributed to this report.
