Adult store robbed at gunpoint

Two men robbed an adult products store in Macon early Sunday.
X-Mart at 2025 Emery Highway was robbed about 1:10 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Two men entered the store and one brandished a handgun. The suspects demanded that a store employee put money in a bag they had brought with them. The suspects received an undisclosed amount of cash. They fled in the direction of Mike Adams towing and Thunderbird Package.
The suspects were described as black males, each wearing a mask and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
