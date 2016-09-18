First day of Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

Cherokee tribesman Robin Jumper, dressed in full regalia, prepares for his fancy dance at the 2016 Ocmulgee Indian Celebration on Saturday.
Beau Cabell
Dana Tiger, right sells her paintings, and son Lisan's sculpture, in the shade at the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration on Saturday.
Elliott Potter, who celebrated his sixth birthday at the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration on Saturday, said he completely approved of his alligator face painting by Little Big Mountain who held up a mirror. Big Mountain is a fourth generation registered educator on Commanche and Mohawk customs.
Danielle Dunaway, right, dances with other Alaskans at the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration on Saturday. “I’m sweating a lot,’’ said Dunaway who was dressed in fur boots and mittens most of the time. She said the daily high temperatures in Alaska were in the 50s, so she’s been drinking a lot of water to combat the heat and humidity.
Chuck Ellison bites into a roasted ear of corn — not necessarily his favorite thing at the Ocmulgee Indian Festival — but close. “The mounds and monument are well worth supporting and I never miss the opportunity,’’ he said.
