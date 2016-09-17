First Gold Star Memorial marker in Georgia unveiled in Macon

Lowell Register, of Register Communications, testified Sept. 15, 2016, in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing that he hasn't interfered with Creek Media, the company that's contracted to buy Radio Perry and Radio Peach, two companies under a court-ordered lawyer's control. He initially denied knowing the location of checks he admits he took from Register Communications and is holding, but later said they were in a briefcase in his car. A judge ordered Register not to interfere in Creek Media business while Radio Peach and Radio Perry remain under a receiver's control and instructed him to give the missing checks to the receiver. An attorney representing the receiver said the company's TV stations may temporarily go off the air and employees could be temporarily laid off as cost-cutting measures.