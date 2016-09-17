Local

September 17, 2016 9:37 PM

Riot reported at Macon Youth Detention Center

By Linda S. Morris

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a riot reported at the Macon Youth Detention Center on Saturday evening.

The first call at 7:40 p.m. to the sheriff’s office reported that “youth was fighting with the faculty,” said Cpl. Linda Howard. The second call at 7:47 p.m. “came in as a riot and our deputies responded to assist,” she said.

A person answering the phone at the detention center at 4160 Riggins Mill Road said, “we have nothing to say right now,” and hung up. An attempt to reach the public information officer was unsuccessful Saturday night.

