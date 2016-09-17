First Gold Star marker in Georgia unveiled in downtown Macon

It is often said there is no greater sacrifice than serving your country in the United States armed forces. And right next to that is the sacrifice by the families of those loved ones who die while serving.
Both were honored Saturday in a ceremony at Rosa Park Square, in front of the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, where a Blue Star Memorial marker and a Gold Star Memorial marker were dedicated and unveiled. The Blue Star Memorial program, which began in the mid-1940s, honors everyone who has served or is currently serving in the U.S. military. In its third year, the Gold Star Memorial program is a tribute to the families whose loved ones paid the ultimate price defending the nation.
“There are just under a dozen (Gold Star Memorial markers) in the nation, and this is the only one in Georgia,” said Patti Smith, of Massachusetts, founder and president of America’s Gold Star Families. “How do we honor our fallen soldiers? We honor their families, their survivors.”
Smith had two sons serve with the U.S. Marines in Iraq about 10 years ago, and described it as “the worse chapter in my life.” But added that both sons came back home safely.
More than 50 people gathered on the unusually hot September afternoon for the dedication event. Many used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun, and their programs did double duty as fans as the gathering listened to the Central High School Glee Club sing “America the Beautiful.”
The ceremony was organized by the Garden Club of Georgia and led by Jan Thiese, Blue Star Memorial marker chairwoman.
With the newly dedicated marker in Macon, the state now has 156 Blue Star markers, Thiese said.
“I am looking forward to making that number grow,” she said.
Several relatives of Macon’s Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Sgt. Rodney Davis attended the ceremony, including his brother, Gordon Davis.
He said his grandfather served in World War I, his father and uncle served in World War II and he and his brother served in Vietnam. So, both markers represent his family, he said.
“When someone asked me ‘how does it feel,’ every time I have a different answer,” Davis said. “Because it feels different every time somebody asks me. It doesn’t go away as to what is means to have lost a brother. All I can say is he was doing what he loved and what he cared about. He was doing what makes it possible for us to be here this afternoon.”
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
