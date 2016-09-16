Behavioral therapy for dogs can help mental illness caused by abuse

When Regenia Brabham opened the back door of the two-story family home she’s converted into an animal shelter, out came a pit bull named Stark.
“He’s a sweetheart,” Brabham said as Stark bolted into the backyard of the shelter. “Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare found him in an abandoned building in downtown Macon.”
Stark was a bait dog. His job was to lose to stronger dogs. He bears scars from that life including the largest one earned when his handlers tried to burn him to death.
Brabham has worked with 600 mentally and physically damaged dogs like Stark during the past four years. She chose the hard cases, the dogs other people might think of as unadoptable. She thinks it might have something to do with the years she spent in foster care. Getting these animals to be someone’s pet is her goal.
“It's not impossible,” she said. “If you put the love and the time in it, most of the time you can turn them around.”
When abused animals bear mental scars on top of the physical ones, it can make that job tough. As it turns out, people can’t just train a dog out of mental illness the way they train them to sit or roll over.
In the backyard of Brabham’s Critical Care for Animal Angels shelter, she started Stark’s rehabilitation with a whistle and a command.
“Down!”
Stark seemed friendly. He walked on a leash, played with a ball. He didn’t seem dangerous at all. Then Brabham decided to let him socialize with another dog.
“She has a lot of energy. Her energy may be too much for him,” Brabham said as the new dog started to joust and play with Stark.
When the new dog jumped on Stark’s back, he reacted aggressively. Stark thought it was time to fight.
Stark’s growl was that of a dog who meant business. He made a couple leaps at the back of the other dog’s neck before Brabham, not a strong person at all, picked him up and wrestled him away.
“Well, that’s never happened before,” she said once she had him controlled.
No one was hurt, but the episode is a good example of the challenges of helping a profoundly abused dog.
Leticia Dantas is a veterinarian and animal behaviorist at the University of Georgia. She says Stark’s behavior is not so hard to understand if a dog’s brain is thought of being a lot like a human’s brain.
“The brain is the brain for all species, and animals develop anxiety disorders just like humans do,” she said.
Operant✔ conditioning — the same method you’d use to housebreak a dog for instance — does have a role in reconditioning an abused dog, Dantas said. More to the point, though, she said dogs need behavioral therapy much like a person might seek from a psychologist. Of course, dogs can’t just talk out their issues with a psychologist the way we do.
“Cognitively speaking, dogs and cats are very similar to an 18-month-old baby,” she said.
And they are bereft of speech. So Dantas says animal behavioral therapists rely on body language and other physical signs to diagnose their canine patients. What they can see and diagnose doesn’t stop with anxiety disorders.
“Post-traumatic stress disorder is also very common,” she said.
PTSD in dogs can lead to unexpected behavior. For former fighting dogs like Stark it can mean sudden violence. Dantas said PTSD in dogs can require psychiatric medication alongside behavioral therapies like socialization with new people and new animals, the kind of thing that is the heart of Brabham’s work. However, according to Dantas, the sometime use of psychiatric medications means there’s only so far trainers without medical training can go.
That’s no secret to Brabham.
“There are animals that are just truly violent,” she said. “And sadly those we do have to euthanize.”
Brabham and trainers like her are kind of on their own. Besides Dantas, there are only two other animal behaviorists in Georgia. One of them works at the University of Georgia with Dantas. The other is in private practice in Buford.
Some abused dogs feel helpless
Still, Brabham has had far more successes than failures. Take Jenny for instance, the lone survivor of another dog fighting ring. When Jenny was rescued she was crippled by social anxiety, a condition Dantas calls learned helplessness.
Angela and Craig Polk take care of Jenny now. She joined the couple’s two other dogs, including another rescue dog Brabham worked with. While the two more established dogs were bold with a visitor, Jenny hid behind the couch.
“Jen Jen, come here,” Angela Polk said, trying to coax her out.
When the Polks took responsibility for Jenny, she was in bad shape.
“She was also a little undernourished,” Angela Polk said. “You could count all of her ribs.”
Like Stark, Jenny has plenty of scars, but later when Craig Polk sit on the couch, Jenny was pure lap dog. His wife said the work with Brabham paid off.
“I feel like she was as fully psychologically rehabilitated when we adopted her as she could have been. As she ever will be,” she said.
The plan now to is continue rehabilitation through love and a stable home so Jenny can continue to heal, she said.
