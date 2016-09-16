Beaten student says brawl wasn’t gang-related

After being savagely beaten by about a dozen teens in a brawl that was captured on video earlier this week, the 14-year-old victim now says the attack wasn’t gang-related.
His remarks to a Telegraph reporter on Friday run counter to details noted in a Bibb County sheriff’s report.
“It wasn’t no gang activity,” the victim, Elliot Roseman, said Friday.
Roseman, who had been hospitalized overnight for internal bleeding after the Wednesday beating, was recovering at home Friday.
He described the incident as “just a fight that broke out.”
Roseman and his cousin, both seventh-graders at Ballard Hudson Elementary School on Anthony Road, were pummeled and kicked by a group of boys and girls after school on Wednesday.
“It was enemies that we had from the past,” Roseman said of his attackers, who he says accused him of “messing with” someone's sister. “We already had problems with each other and they were messing with me and my cousin. … We just defended ourselves.”
Roseman said his foes, some he didn’t know, were hanging out at a house off Anthony Road. The house lies just east of Pio Nono Avenue between Carroll Street and Adams Avenue.
When the fight began, a bystander captured some of it on video, but Roseman said he doesn’t know who recorded it.
When the ruckus ended, Roseman said, “I only took like two steps ... and I fell.”
According to a sheriff’s report of the brawl, Roseman’s mother, Stephanie Milton, said her son was having problems with “kids at school wanting him to join the 10-12 gang.”
However on Friday, Roseman said he had never heard of the 10-12 gang.
“It’s not really a gang that they’re in, it’s a fashion group,” Roseman said. “Like, a group where a lot of people … got like good clothes, but it’s not really a gang.”
Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said investigators have identified two of the alleged attackers, but none were in custody Friday afternoon.
Roseman said he thinks “something should be done” about the people who attacked him.
“We need justice for them jumping us,” he said. “We ain’t even do nothing.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
