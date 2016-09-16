Man who sparked campus shooter scare hit with restraining order

A man whose presence at Macon’s Wesleyan College last month sparked an “active shooter” scare sat on the front row of a Bibb County courtroom Friday, waiting for a judge to consider a restraining order request from the mother of his children.
The woman filed a petition for the order on the same day that Aminullah Rahmani, 45, was spotted on the north Macon college’s campus, saying he was looking for her. He was charged with criminal trespass.
She contends that Rahmani abused her and their son, and that he’s accused her of violating Sharia law. Wesleyan College had been warned of a possible domestic situation and gathered a group of faculty and staff for an “active shooter” briefing Aug. 29.
Soon after that meeting, one of the people who’d attended the session saw Rahmani on campus and called campus police and 911 using that terminology, sparking fears that an actual gunman was at the school.
When arrested, Rahmani didn’t have a gun. He later told a Telegraph reporter he thought he was treated unfairly.
An agreement was reached Friday without Rahmani and the woman having to argue in front of the judge.
A judge signed an order instructing Rahmani to stay away from the woman and their children until Sept. 16, 2017, and “surrender all firearms” to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
