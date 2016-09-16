Runaway dogs reunited with owners after fleeing accident scene

A social media blitz and dogged determination helped reunite beloved pets with their family.
Macon’s K.C. Parker has been frantic. Not only did her father sustain a serious head wound when his Ford SUV flipped in an accident Thursday at Edna Place and Mercer University Drive, but his dogs ran away.
“I’ve been a nervous wreck,” Parker said Friday afternoon once Dixie and Bubba were safe.
The dogs had been with her father when he traveled from his Meriwether County home in Greenville.
They are not used to being in the city, she said.
Thursday evening, Parker got a call from a woman at Mercer Storage about a skittish dog that showed up Thursday morning.
The woman had seen The Telegraph’s story, which was shared on Facebook, and then called Parker.
“I never knew there were so many people who cared about dogs,” she said while noting the calls for assistance she had received.
Dixie, whom Parker raised from a 6-week-old pup that was dumped in the country, had made it a mile down the road before hanging around the storage units across from Macon Memorial Park cemetery.
Bubba, her father’s beagle-mix, was not with her.
Too upset to work Friday, Parker decided to go back and search the bushes behind the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in case he was hurt.
Something told her to turn around, and she spotted the little brown dog running toward her in the parking lot. She figures the familiar sound of the truck brought him out of hiding.
Both dogs do not appear to be hurt, and her father is back home in Greenville recuperating.
“He’s glad to have his babies back,” she said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
