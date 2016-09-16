Bus hits downtown building, several people taken to hospital

Several people were taken to the hospital after a city bus crashed into the Peyton Anderson Building after the driver apparently suffered a medical emergency.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, the Macon Transit Authority driver left the downtown terminal with nine passengers, said MTA executive director Rick Jones.
A witness at the light heard the horn blowing as the bus came up Fifth Street.
The bus veered out of its lane, traveled over the pedestrian island and snapped the pedestrian crossing signal pole at MLK Jr. Blvd. and Mulberry Street, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus jumped the curb, broke off a ginkgo tree at the ground and scraped the back corner of the building before coming to a halt at the back parking lot.
Doctors are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose consciousness.
“We’re still waiting for results. They’re trying to see what happened,” Jones said of the driver who remained hospitalized overnight at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
All nine passengers were taken to the hospital to be checked, he said.
“There were no substantial issues, all soft tissue injuries,” Jones said. “You’re just blessed when something like this occurs that it’s not any worse than it was.”
The crash shattered an inside panel of glass, popped the window frame outdoors and scratched the brick.
Crews were repairing the window and installing a new pedestrian crossing signal Friday morning.
The International “cutaway” bus suffered damage to the undercarriage, but everything seems repairable, Jones said.
