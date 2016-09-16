Bus hits downtown building, several people taken to hospital

2:09 USS Pueblo POW recounts harrowing incident Pause

0:56 TSU band shows off their talent to local high school bands

0:47 Man shot in east Macon

1:17 How do you use the bike program in downtown Macon?

0:46 SUV flips, injured driver's dogs run away

0:45 Macon hosts largest pop-up bike lane network in the world

0:54 Victim says he was shot by clowns

1:12 Pork meets politics at the Pig Palace

1:15 Recovering alcoholic learns to ride bike to help spread the word of recovery program

2:54 Nell Ryals says her late husband kept a hidden New Testament as a POW