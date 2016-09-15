Accused cop killer apologizes for courtroom outbursts

Christopher Calmer’s voice was barely above a mutter as he stood and addressed the very judge he had shouted down and cursed a month earlier.
Calmer, in court here for a hearing in the death penalty case against him — one that is expected to go to trial in mid-2017 — seemed a composed man on Thursday.
In August, in open court, he shouted at Judge Tommy Wilson, “You’re denying me medical attention. (Expletive) you!”
In recent months, proceedings in the case have on occasion been interrupted by Calmer, animated and angry and complaining of chronic, debilitating pain.
Last month, despite his past in-court mutterings and at-times disruptive moaning — outbursts that saw him wheeled out on a gurney one day and later seated before the judge in a brown-cushioned recliner — a jury deemed him competent to stand trial.
On Thursday, as he rose before the judge when court began, he was quiet as could be.
Calmer, who spoke too softly to be heard in the Monroe County Superior Court gallery behind him, apologized for his previous courtroom antics.
Wilson nodded and the day’s business commenced.
Calmer, 48, is charged with murder in the shooting death two years ago this week of Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Michael Norris.
On September 13, 2014, authorities were called to a report of a suicidal person at the Bolingbroke-area house where Calmer lived with his mother and father.
Police have said Calmer, unprovoked, opened fire on Norris, fatally wounding him in a gunbattle that left another sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded.
Thursday’s hearing centered on the accuracy of a search warrant application — the basis for it — and on the ex-GBI agent who obtained it to enter Calmer’s home.
Calmer’s lawyers contend that potential evidence gathered in the case is tainted or ill-gotten because of warrant-application miscues by former GBI agent Charles Woodall, who has since been charged with child molestation in neighboring Bibb County.
“He screwed up,” one of Calmer’s attorneys, Nathanial L. Studeska, said of supposed oversights in Woodall’s warrant application.
Even if the judge rules in favor of the defense, it will not likely derail the state’s case, which is buttressed by eyewitness accounts — among them, that of surviving Monroe deputy Jeff Wilson.
A ruling probably won’t come until sometime next week.
Thursday’s most unusual developments came in the hour-plus that Woodall spent on the witness stand.
When attorney Studeska questioned him, Woodall repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself, a measure Woodall employed on advice from his attorney in the alleged molestation matter.
Woodall had, in recent months, given testimony to prosecutors in deputy Norris’ slaying about potential evidence retrieved from the Calmer home — writings, computer files and medicines.
“So when the state asked you about the search warrants, that was fine?” Studeska asked Woodall.
Woodall invoked his right to remain silent.
“Are you charged with any type of crime related to the search warrants at Mr. Calmer’s residence?” the attorney said, trying again to elicit a response from Woodall.
The ex-GBI man again took the Fifth.
After a lunch break, Woodall was granted immunity to answer questions regarding at least peripheral facets of the charges against him in Bibb County.
Much of his testimony, however, focused on the contents of a short story seized from Calmer’s house. The story includes a passage about a man being shot in a fictional government raid.
Woodall testified that he based his search warrant application, at least in part, on the fictional shooting because it mentioned a man confronting the police, which Calmer is alleged to have done in real life.
Studeska, Calmer’s lawyer, said the contents of his client’s manuscript were clearly a spoof — complete with space aliens, postal workers and a “gun” that turned about to be an e-cigarette vaping device — not a foreshadowing.
“To say that this story in any way has anything to do with the events surrounding deputy Norris and deputy Wilson is ridiculous,” Studeska said.
Studeska insisted that Woodall had mischaracterized the tale in his warrant affidavit.
“He could have been honest,” Studeska told the judge. “He decided not to. ... And I think that because of that, (Woodall’s) credibility comes into question on everything that he says. Everything.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments