How do you use the bike program in downtown Macon?

Reflecting on Miss America Betty Cantrell's year, the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery topped her list and was also the defining moment for her father, Mike Cantrell, who served as a U.S. Army Ranger. Video by Liz Fabian. Clips courtesy of the Miss America Organization.
Before singing the National Anthem at Mercer University's football game on Sept. 1, 2016, Betty Cantrell shared what it has been like being Miss America this past year. Video clips by Beau Cabell and Jason Vorhees edited by Liz Fabian.