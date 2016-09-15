SUV flips; injured driver’s dogs run away from scene

A Meriwether County man is recovering at Medical Center, Navicent Health, after suffering a head wound when his SUV flipped in a collision on Mercer University Drive at Edna Place.
The Greenville man isn’t worried about his injury, or the crumpled Ford, but is agonizing over the two dogs who ran from his vehicle following the accident shortly after 8 a.m.
“He’s not even worried about himself, right now. He just wants his dogs,” said his daughter, K.C. Parker, of Macon.
Dixie, a female black lab mix with a white bib, weighs about 60 or 70 pounds and is skittish around people, Parker said.
Bubba, a male brownish beagle mix, weighs about 30 pounds.
Both are wearing orange collars, she said.
“They’ve been his babies since his babies were grown and gone,” Parker said. “They are country dogs and they don’t know city life. They are in panic mode.”
Anyone who sees the dogs is asked to call Parker at 229-314-1870.
Comments