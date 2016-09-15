Macon event to recognize veterans who made ultimate sacrifice

Memorial markers honoring the military will be unveiled Saturday in Macon.
The Federated Garden Clubs of Macon and Macon-Bibb County will hold a ceremony for the dedication of the Blue Star Memorial Marker and Gold Star Memorial Marker at 2 p.m. in Rosa Parks Square. The Blue Star markers recognize those who have been members or will serve in the U.S. military and the Gold Star sign represents families that lost a relative who died serving the nation, according to a news release.
Saturday’s event will be attended by National Garden Club’s Blue Star Memorial Marker Chairman Andrea Little, National Gold Star Families President Patti Smith, the family of Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. Rodney M. Davis and others, the release said.
“It is always a special day when we can recognize and honor members of our U.S. Armed Forces who dedicate their lives to keeping our nation free,” said Jan Thiese, with The Federated Garden Clubs of Macon. “While the state of Georgia has about 155 Blue Star Memorial Markers, this Gold Star Memorial Marker will be the first in Georgia.”
Rosa Parks Square is across the street from the Macon-Bibb County Government Center located at 700 Poplar St. A reception will be held following the event.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
