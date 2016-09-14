As fiery presidential race roars, campaign trail for Georgia pols is subdued — and barbecued

If there is anywhere to escape the daily fevers of nonstop presidential campaigns and still sample a heaping dose of politics, the Pig Palace might be it.
The Palace, with weathered-board siding and windows that swing open, looks like a Cracker Barrel restaurant might if they had Cracker Barrels on your grandpa’s farm — out among pastures and ponds at the end of mile-long gravel lanes affectionately known, as this one is, as Boss Hogg Road.
Which is fitting, considering the Palace once housed swine. Situated roughly halfway between Macon and Dublin, half a mile or so below Interstate 16 and maybe 15 minutes from the geographic center of Georgia, the venue has long been fertile campaign ground for state politicians.
Governors and lieutenant governors have visited this tin-roofed barn of a social hall smack in the piney countryside along Little Rocky Creek, not far from where Twiggs, Bleckley, Wilkinson and Laurens counties touch.
On Wednesday, with 55 days until the presidential election and with candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton competing — in these parts at least — with football for voters’ eyeballs, a state representative hosted a noon-hour barbecue fundraiser for his re-election campaign.
At the door, they were giving out camouflage drink koozies with his name printed on them in hunting-vest orange: “Bubber.”
Sheriffs from three counties were there, as were a few state troopers, a game warden and a mayor.
Two men in the corner played guitars and crooned folk tunes.
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who flew in from north Georgia, rolled up in a black Chevy Suburban.
It was into this scene that 100 or so folks ventured to wish candidate James Alton Epps — better known as “Bubber” — well on his bid to remain the area’s House District 144 representative.
There wasn’t much talk of the presidential campaign — though a Telegraph reporter did go around asking people their thoughts on Clinton and Trump and the circus that their race has become.
Billy Ray Godfrey, who was mayor of Cochran in the 1980s, said Fox News is “pretty well my guideline” for following the saga of Donald and Hillary.
“Near about every department we’ve got up there (in Washington) is corrupt, just about, in some way or another,” Godfrey said as he stood in the lunch line, where Scott’s Bar-B-Que awaited. “Trump’ll carry Georgia. ... He’s just not a politician. He’s different.”
Epps himself figures voters here are tired of the presidential blitz, even though Georgia isn’t being bombarded by Trump or Clinton television commercials.
“I think they are just ready to get beyond this,” Epps, R-Dry Branch, said of the locals. “At the end of the day, the people just want a strong, steady voice that they can feel like they can put trust and confidence in.”
In his remarks to the gathering, House Speaker Ralston cursorily mentioned the presidential race.
“I let myself watch the news occasionally on that,” Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said. “I tell people there’s not much I can do on that. I’m one vote in one county in one state out of 50.”
One of the event’s hosts, Van Dykes, who along with his brother Ricky oversees the Pig Palace, said it was very much a bipartisan establishment.
Democrats and GOP’ers alike have at one time or another feasted on the Palace’s steak, fried fish and chicken and dumplings.
Dykes, 66, a self-described Trump fan who works in road construction, was asked if he would consider hosting a Clinton shindig.
His answer was worthy of a run for the White House.
“Well, we might would. I don’t know. I don’t say that I would. I’m kind of a politician. I ain’t gonna say what I would and wouldn’t do,” Dykes said.
And then: “But I’d definitely have a Trump thing here.”
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
