Middle Georgia Regional Airport manager bids farewell

A familiar face will soon be overseeing daily operations of Macon’s airports.
Erick D’Leon, former operations manager for Middle Georgia Regional Airport, will replace Airport manager Doug Faour, who has been named to the same position in Atlantic City, New Jersey. D’Leon was second in command to Faour before becoming the manager of the New Bedford, Massachusetts, airport.
Faour and D’Leon work for TBI Airport Management. Faour’s last day at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is Friday.
With previous managerial experience, D’Leon will be able to build on the turnaround engineered by Faour, said Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore.
“(D’Leon) knows our airports, knows our community and knows what we’re trying to do here,” he said.
Faour has played an instrumental role in improving the airport since becoming manager in 2012, Floore said.
He worked with Middle Georgia State University to expand the aviation program to the downtown airport. Faour’s latest efforts include applying for an annual subsidy that could lead to direct flights from Macon to Washington D.C.
Faour also has worked closely with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority by trying to bring more jobs to the community, Floore said.
“He’s helped with resurfacing of the runway and getting back in full compliance,” he said. “He’s done a lot of interior infrastructure work to make it more attractive.”
Faour told county commissioners he’s thankful for having worked in Macon.
“This has been the best professional experience of my life,” he said. “It tears my heart to leave.”
