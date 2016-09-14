Francar’s may close one of its restaurants because people don’t know about it

Francar’s Buffalo Wings may have to shut down one of its locations if more customers don’t visit the Bowden Golf Course restaurant.
Owner Carl Fambro said he remains hopeful business will pick up at the east Macon location that opened in February. Lagging sales have forced him to contemplate closing the location, and a recent email sent to Macon-Bibb County officials mentioned changes being made to attract more customers.
Fambro said Wednesday one of the reasons some people don’t visit the Millerfield Road location is because they think the golf course is not open to the public.
“We’re still working with the city, still working with the golf course and still working with the people of east Macon,” he said. “The biggest problem is people think it’s a private course, and they can’t come in.”
Francar’s continues to have a marketing campaign that includes passing out fliers to potential customers and now offers happy hour Fridays from 4-6 p.m.
“The good thing is since I sent the (email) to the county we have picked up a couple of tournaments,” Fambro said. “Our sales have gone up in the last two weeks.”
The company has to give Macon-Bibb government 60 days notice if it plans to close at Bowden. Fambro said there is not a timeline for when a decision will be made, but the restaurant should at least remain open through the end of October.
The restaurant’s Mercer location continues to do solid business, and a food truck in Warner Robins has been popular.
“I’m still hoping we are going to stay at Bowden,” Fambro said.
