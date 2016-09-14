Steps taken to honor Little Richard, Otis Redding, Allman Bros.

A quick walk through Macon will soon give folks new insight into the community’s rich music history.
The Historic Macon Music Registry will be unveiled Sept. 21 in downtown Macon.
Plaques are going up to mark “influential sites that represent the diversity of music’s role in shaping the character and soul of Macon,” according to a news release from the Historic Macon Foundation.
Markers will reflect on the early careers of Little Richard, Otis Redding, the Allman Brothers Band, the origins of Bragg Jam at the Rookery and other important contributions to the city’s music scene.
A news conference is planned for 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at The Creek radio station at 533 Cherry St.
A reception follows from 4-5p.m. with light refreshments and music by Charles Davis and Anthony Ennis.
Rock Candy Tours will offer free trolley rides from The Creek at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. that will visit some of Macon’s music sites.
Jessica Walden also will begin a free walking tour at The Creek 6 p.m. that will feature the same stops and will end at Grant’s Lounge on Poplar Street.
The tours are available on a first come, first served basis.
The Historic Macon Music Registry is being made possible through the Charles Cox Family Trust of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia in partnership with Rock Candy Tours, NewTown Macon and the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
