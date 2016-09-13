Recovering alcoholic learns to ride bike to help spread the word of recovery program

Reflecting on Miss America Betty Cantrell's year, the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery topped her list and was also the defining moment for her father, Mike Cantrell, who served as a U.S. Army Ranger. Video by Liz Fabian. Clips courtesy of the Miss America Organization.
Retiring Warner Robins Fire Chief Robert Singletary jokes with 7-year-old Parker Moulton, son of incoming Fire Chief Ross Moulton that "S" stands for Singletary! - Not Superman! Parker gave Singletary a Superman T-shirt.
A Georgia State Patrol helicopter flyover closed a 9-11 remembrance Friday that stirred emotions from 15 years ago for the people of Macon-Bibb County. The annual observance is held at Public Safety Park on Mulberry Street on Friday, Sept. 11, 2016.
Bond was denied Sept. 8, 2016, for Daniel Cornell Hall, 22, in the Aug. 7, 2016, shooting death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kendra Roberts. A motorist spotted Roberts' body along Riverside Drive, not far from the Riverwalk Apartments where she and Hall lived. Video by Amy Leigh Womack