Cherry Blossom Festival board names interim president/CEO after Ferro fired

Thomas Wicker will serve as interim president and CEO of the Cherry Blossom Festival, its board of directors decided at a meeting Tuesday.
Wicker, who is retired from Georgia Power Co., will replace Jake Ferro, who was asked to resign Sept. 6. He had led the festival since October 2012.
Ferro was fired after “he declined to resign,” board member Bill Fickling III said after the meeting. Fickling’s grandfather propagated and popularized the Yoshino cherry trees celebrated in Macon each spring.
The exact reason for Ferro’s firing was unclear, though Ferro requested in August that the Macon-Bibb County Commission postpone $3.6 million in upgrades planned for Central City Park — the site of the several festival events — for several weeks leading up to and after the festival. But delaying the project would cost the county about $60,000, county leaders said. Mayor Robert Reichert told the commission there was a perceived threat from Ferro to relocate events due to the construction, though The Telegraph was told by a board member Ferro’s firing was unrelated to the incident.
Fickling said this month Ferro “had to make some tough decisions” after coming on board when the festival was in financial trouble due to repeated weather cancellations that drained the “rainy day” fund. Ferro got the festival back on track financially, he said.
Wicker, who retired in 2015 after 34 years at the utility, is no stranger to the festival. He will begin his new duties Sept. 19.
“He really loves the festival,” board chairwoman Stacy Ingram said of Wicker, who served on the festival’s board, its executive committee and as chairman in 2011-2012. After serving as chair, “he left (the festival) because he was asked to help with the completion of the Tubman Museum. ... He said he felt like he had some unfinished business. ... He really was excited about coming back.”
Wicker serves on numerous boards, including NewTown Macon, the Navicent Health Foundation, Capital City Bank, and Champions Council for Communities in Schools. He will serve as president and CEO of the 2017 festival as the search begins for a permanent leader, Ingram said.
The theme for next year’s festival, set for March 24-April 2, will be “Find Your Fun.”
