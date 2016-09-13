Firefighter 9/11 tribute going viral

Firefighter Mike Dyer wanted to do something to honor the 343 firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
At about 5 p.m. Sunday, he set his agenda with the selfie he snapped, dressed in his gear, at Bodyplex in Milledgeville: “Since I don't have any tall buildings in my district, this is my tribute. 110 stories on the stair climber in full gear and pack. Stay tuned to see if I make it.”
Dyer, 36, made it, and became a hit on the fitness center’s Facebook page.
He went late enough in the day that he thought no one would notice, except his social media connections.
“I didn’t think it was going anywhere except our immediate friends and family,” Dyer said Tuesday, after hearing from firefighters in Chicago and a soldier stationed overseas.
He’s received so much attention, he’s re-activating his Instagram account.
Trainer Jared Wilson posted the photographs Sunday evening.
He has been getting continual social media notifications since about the effort of the firefighter who works for both Baldwin County Fire Rescue and Putnam County Fire Rescue.
“We thank you for reminding us that special people like you were lost that day and so many more continue to put their lives on the line daily for fellow Americans,” Bodyplex’s post read.
By Tuesday afternoon, the post was shared 1,300 times and reached 183,000 people.
How does that compare to normal traffic?
“Not even close to that,” said Wilson, who had used the same equipment two hours before.
“I know how brutal that machine is,” Wilson said. “To think of doing that with nearly 100 pounds of gear on, that’s really brutal.”
Dyer, with a shine of sweat on his face, published a progress report after 30 minutes when he had reached 85 floors.
Shortly after 5 p.m., he was done.
The last selfie shows Dyer in a Superman T-shirt, his flush face topped by his Baldwin Fire Rescue baseball cap.
“That was brutal. But I can go home,” he wrote. “My brothers 15 yrs. ago made that climb and still had to do work and never made it home. RIP. We'll never forget.”
Dyer grew up in Putnam County, but was living in New York with his wife 15 years ago when the Twin Towers fell at the World Trade Center.
Seeing the brotherhood of firefighters in the wake of the tragedy, Dyer signed up as a volunteer.
“Once I got in the class, I knew there was nothing else I wanted to do with my life,” said Dyer, who moved back to Eatonton three years ago.
About 18 months ago, Dyer got serious about working out and began conditioning for his tribute earlier this summer..
The last flight was the hardest, but he still knew it was easy compared to what New York firefighters endured.
“It was in a gym and it was quiet. I mean, people weren’t crying for help and all,” he said. “Those guys did that and there was still work to do. ... There’s not enough respect I can give that.”
Looking back, he also finds inspiration in the spirit of the American people who came together in the weeks following the worst attack on the United States.
“There was nothing tearing us apart. In the dust, we were all the same color,” he said. “That’s what the world needs to remember about 9/11. We can do it. We can get along.”
