Museum event to recognize World War II operation

The Museum of Aviation will bring a large World War II paratrooper operation to life Saturday.
Three members of the 101st Airborne Reenactment Group will be at the Scott Exhibit Hangar, also known as the World War II Hangar, to recognize the 72nd anniversary of Operation Market Garden, according to a museum release.
The re-enactors will be dressed as World War II paratroopers and will have rare artifacts that include paratrooper supplies, a foot locker display, K rations and a 1940 Philco radio that will stream a World War II broadcast.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“These men will be dressed in character,” program coordinator Candi James said in the release. “They will make history come alive through the 101st Airborne, with paratroopers in WWII uniforms showing artifacts used during such a pivotal moment in our history.”
