‘Ride for Recovery’ cyclists not just spinning wheels in Georgia

Cyclists riding through Georgia this week are raising awareness for those suffering through and recovering from substance abuse.
‘Ride to Recovery’ left Lawrenceville Monday on a 500-mile ride with stops Tuesday in Monticello and Macon, where the riders are expected at the Macon Rescue Mission at 774 Hazel St. at about 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, the group pedals to Hawkinsville, Tifton and Valdosta before crossing into Florida to visit Lake City and Gainesville on Thursday before heading to Ocala and finishing in Orlando on Friday.
Along the way, the group will study recovery solutions and personal stories to develop better methods for breaking addictions and improving lives.
Comments