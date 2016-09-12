Commissioners seek to tackle blight with park upgrades

Several Macon-Bibb County blight projects are headed to committee Tuesday, including proposed upgrades to parks, a new community center and improvements around a future fire station.
The County Commission’s Economic and Community Development Committee has several resolutions on its agenda as commissioners seek to spend well over $1 million to improve recreation and community center facilities. The money would come from $14 million in blight bonds, of which the nine commissioners have $900,000 each to spend on projects.
Commissioners Al Tillman and Gary Bechtel are seeking to up their funding for Henry Burns Park improvements from a combined $40,000 to $200,000. That could be added to another $300,000 from Commissioner Bert Bivins for the park enhancements and an entryway improvement at the Ingleside Avenue site, according to the resolution.
▪ The committee also is expected to discuss a new Kings Park Community Center that will replace the current building.
The funding, if approved, would come from the blight bond funds of Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who represents the Kings Park neighborhood.
▪ Another blight remediation project would tie into a new west Macon fire station.
Tillman is proposing spending about $164,000 in blight bonds to tear down six structures on Napier and Grand avenues and Mercer Street, the area around a planned fire station. The Napier station would be a relocation of the Breezy Hill Fire Station on Forsyth Road.
“The (fire station) design is almost finished, and we hope to have it out for bid by the end of the month,” Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said in an email.
▪ Another project on Tuesday’s agenda is an expansion of Mattie Hubbard Jones Park.
The 1944 Second Ave. park would receive new tennis courts, restrooms and a pavilion. Also, crews would add new sidewalks, a volleyball sandpit and perform some irrigation work. Commissioner Gary Bechtel resolution would use $225,000 of blight bond money for the second phase of enhancements.
▪ Bivins is seeking to use $120,000 for Hillcrest Park improvements that would include resurfacing the recreation area, demolishing restrooms, and putting in new basketball goals, playground equipment, and fencing.
Temporary landfill
The Operations and Finance Committee also will discuss temporarily opening a landfill site for yard debris.
The resolution from Commissioner Virgil Watkins calls for a new site for people to take their yard waste and other inert debris. The location will alleviate the lack of space in the county’s landfills for yard waste, the resolution said.
Macon-Bibb is in the process of shutting down its inert landfill that was used for yard waste and some construction material due to the site being in a flood plain.
“The lack of disposal site within Macon-Bibb County for inert waste is affecting the desirability and aesthetic appeal of Macon-Bibb County,” the resolution said.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
