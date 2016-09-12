Local

September 12, 2016 3:42 PM

Monday morning crash claims life of Monroe County man

By Jeremy Timmerman

jtimmerman@macon.com

A Monroe County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The vehicle driven by Ricky Stephenson Brown, 63, left Ga. 87 near mile marker 14, which is north of Ga. 83. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned, and Brown, a resident of Juliette, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Monroe County deputies worked the crash and arrived about 5:45 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Jeremy Timmerman: 478-744-4331, @MTJTimm

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

All-Star cast of musicians perform classic Redding song

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos