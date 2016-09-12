Monday morning crash claims life of Monroe County man

A Monroe County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
The vehicle driven by Ricky Stephenson Brown, 63, left Ga. 87 near mile marker 14, which is north of Ga. 83. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned, and Brown, a resident of Juliette, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Monroe County deputies worked the crash and arrived about 5:45 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
