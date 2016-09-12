Deadline nears for downtown improvement grants

People with plans to improve Macon have a few more days to get a piece of the Downtown Challenge pie this time around.
The deadline for the grant, which will give out a total of $2.5 million, is Thursday at noon.
The first 22 Downtown Challenge recipients were chosen in March to receive between $5,000 and about $88,000 in a grant funded by the Knight Foundation. Those projects encompassed a variety of concepts, like beefing up the Christmas on First Street event and adding a bicycle rental service to the downtown area.
The bikes will be available starting Thursday at 11:30 a.m. from stations at Washington Memorial Library, Tubman Museum and Ocmulgee Heritage Trail at Spring Street. Rentals are free for the first hour and $3 for each hour after that.
For more information, visit www.visitmacon.org.
