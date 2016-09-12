Authorities identify jogger killed in Monday morning accident

A man with no identification died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle while he was jogging on Forsyth Road.
The victim was identified as 69-year-old John Phillips. Phillips was jogging on Forsyth Road about 9:20 a.m. He crossed Forsyth at North Wellington Drive, near Bass Road, where he was struck by a Chambers Petroleum Co. truck, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told authorities that Phillips ran out in front of the truck.
Phillips was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
The accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
