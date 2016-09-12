70-year-old robbery victim dies; case upgraded to homicide

Milledgeville police are looking for a killer after a 70-year-old robbery victim died Saturday.
Otis Thomas was shot in the side early on Aug. 31 in the 300 block of West Hall Street and died 10 days later.
Thomas told investigators he was headed inside the house and was getting out of his car when a man he didn’t know “grabbed him from behind and stuck a small-caliber gun in his side and shot him,” according to a police department news release
The suspect grabbed the man’s duffel bag, which contained some personal items, and ran.
Thomas’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon early Monday morning for an autopsy, Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said.
Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Milledgeville police Maj. Michael Hudson at 478-414-4075 or email him at mhudson@milledgevillepd.com or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME, or 478-742-2330.
