Otis Redding tribute concert at Macon City Auditorium

Eddie Floyd performs "Knock on Wood" during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
From left, Otis Redding III, Mark Lockett and Dexter Redding perform during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Andra Day performs "Rise Up" with the Dream Choir during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Chuck Leavell, right, and Robert McDuffie perform during a tribute concert for Otis Redding on Sunday night at the City Auditorium in Macon.
The Dream Choir performs during a tribute concert for Otis Redding on Sunday night at the City Auditorium in Macon.
Chuck Leavell, right, and Robert McDuffie perform during a tribute concert for Otis Redding on Sunday night at the City Auditorium in Macon.
St. Paul and The Broken Bones perform during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Dexter Redding performs during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Chuck Leavell, right, and Robert McDuffie perform during a tribute concert for Otis Redding on Sunday night at the City Auditorium in Macon.
The evenings performers collaborate on a rendition of "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" during a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Otis Redding III points to the audience during the final song of a tribute concert for Otis Redding Sunday night at the Macon City Auditorium.
Karla Redding-Andrews laughs as Robert McDuffie cracks a joke during a tribute concert for Otis Redding on Sunday night at the City Auditorium in Macon.
