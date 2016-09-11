Man shot in leg in Macon

A man was shot in the leg as he walked down a street in Macon early Sunday morning.
The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. on Mosely Street near Pansy Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Onterrio Woolfolk, 33, told deputies he was walking on Mosely Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to him. One of two black males in the vehicle pointed a gun at Woolfolk and shot him in the leg.
The suspects drove away and Woolfolk walked to a home on Edwards Avenue. He is listed in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
