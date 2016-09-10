Burglary suspect arrested after running from Bibb deputies

A man suspected of being involved in burglary and attempted burglaries of several Macon businesses was arrested Friday morning, according to a news release.
Donovan Lee Green, 33, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary and two counts of burglary after Macon-Bibb County sheriff’s deputies found him hiding by a vehicle following a traffic stop on Sharon Drive at Hallwood Circle. The charges are related to incidents at the Walthall convenience store, 4433 Forsyth Road, Just Right Barber Shop at 3451 Log Cabin Drive, and Family Dollar at 2035 Shurling Drive, the release said.
According to authorities, Green and three other people ran after a deputy stopped a white Oldsmobile Cutlass that fit the description of being involved in some recent burglaries and attempted burglaries.
Two of the people in the car escaped while another suspect was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and criminal street gang activity. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.
Green was also charged with one count of willful obstruction, attempting to flee and elude a law enforcement officer and two counts of probation violation, the release said.
