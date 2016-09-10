Macon’s Lt. Randy Parker among fallen firefighters recognized at ceremony

2:18 How Betty Cantrell feels about her Miss America year Pause

2:40 Considering a career as a firefighter? Retiring fire chief says sacrifices pay off in the long run

2:24 Retiring fire chief jokes that 'S' stands for Singletary! Not Superman!

2:12 School choir honors Redding birthday with famous song

2:49 Helicopter roar stirs 9-11 emotions

2:39 World War II veteran says 9/11 must be remembered

2:15 Slain woman found along Riverside Drive was shot in the back after breaking up with boyfriend, prosecutor says

1:28 Find the wildest convict nicknames

0:46 Food bank, restaurant team up to fight hunger in Macon

1:23 Macon Dreams brew helps celebrate Otis Redding's birthday