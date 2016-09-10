Macon’s Lt. Randy Parker among fallen firefighters recognized at ceremony

A memorial service for Georgia firefighters who died in the line of duty was especially important for the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department as it honored one of their own who died last year.
Fire Chief Marvin Riggins was among those from across the state who attending the Georgia Firefighter Memorial Service held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The memorial was a chance to recognize the fallen heroes who have served their communities, including former Macon-Bibb firefighter Lt. Randy Parker.
Parker’s name has been etched onto a memorial wall for Georgia Public Safety Memorial Wall.
“The Parker family was there,” Riggins said following the ceremony. “It was very nice tribute to Lt. Parker.”
Parker, 46, died in Feb. 11, 2015, while fighting a house fire. He left behind his wife, Sandie, and two sons, Andrew and Chandler.
Following Parker’s death, Riggins commissioned a pin memorializing his former lieutenant and the other 10 firefighters who had died in the line of duty since the department’s creation. A memorial wall honoring those fallen firefighters is located in downtown Macon.
Saturday’s service tied into the Georgia State Firefighter Weekend.
“The Fire Service is like an extended family,” David Wall, division director of the Georgia Fire Academy, said in a news release. “ When a firefighter dies, firefighters from everywhere feel the pain. The Memorial Wall is just a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices made by the firefighters and their families to the citizens of Georgia. We felt it would be appropriate to honor those fallen firefighters on a weekend set aside strictly for the firefighters of Georgia.”
To donate
Donations can be made to the Georgia Public Safety Memorial Fund and mailed to:
Attn: Cindy Franklin
Georgia Public Safety Memorial Fund
1000 Indian Springs Drive
Forsyth, GA 31029
Comments