Firearms seized by Bibb County Sheriff's Office auctioned off Saturday

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter flyover closed a 9-11 remembrance Friday that stirred emotions from 15 years ago for the people of Macon-Bibb County. The annual observance is held at Public Safety Park on Mulberry Street on Friday, Sept. 11, 2016.
Bond was denied Sept. 8, 2016, for Daniel Cornell Hall, 22, in the Aug. 7, 2016, shooting death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kendra Roberts. A motorist spotted Roberts' body along Riverside Drive, not far from the Riverwalk Apartments where she and Hall lived. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Three Middle Georgia lawyers — Franklin Hogue, Laura Hogue and Angie Coggins — are part of a team of criminal defense attorneys who’ve agreed to help train lawyers in the former Soviet state of Georgia, a country where jury trials have been held for only five years.