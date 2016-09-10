Former Bibb Sheriff’s Office firearms find new owners

Macon resident Kevin Payne is a regular at auctions held at T. Lynn Davis Realty and Auction Co.
Payne was among the couple hundred people who came for a unique auction Saturday that began with the sell of guns that had been under the control of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The 35-year-old went to auction without having a particular firearm in mind that he wanted to purchase, but one did catch his attention — a Cal Springfield 1896 bolt action rifle.
“That’s an old joker there,” Payne said.
Firearms sold Saturday included ones confiscated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. A 2012 state law led to the sheriff’s office not selling any guns because of confusion as to where the proceeds would go — the state or local agencies. Prior to the new law, unclaimed or unwanted guns were crushed or sold as scrap metal.
Sheriff David Davis estimates the guns could bring in six figures in revenue for Macon-Bibb County. Some of the firearms the office is selling are ones that were once part of the Macon Police Department, prior to consolidation in 2014.
As the clock ticked toward the start of the auction Saturday morning, a couple dozen people were still in line waiting to register. Another crowd checked out the table with the guns for sale and others milled around outside to get a glimpse of the cars, trucks and equipment that were also a part of Saturday’s auction at 4459 Broadway.
Among the guns sold Saturday were a Remington 870 12-gauge pump police shotgun, a 30.06 bolt-action rifle and a World War II-era Inland M1 Carbine 30-caliber rifle that sold for $900.
As the auction began, Jim Davis informed those in attendance that 60 guns — 20 shotguns, 20 rifles and 20 pistols — would be auctioned. Anyone buying the firearms would already need to have a concealed carry permit, he said.
People were also told to be aware of what item they were bidding on and that the used firearms were sold “as is.” Within the next couple months, another 1,000 or so guns would be auctioned, Davis said.
Cody Spires, with the Jones County Department of Fire Rescue, was able to win the bid for a Smith & Wesson pistol for $375. It’s the latest addition to his collection.
“I’ll just put it on the rack with the rest of them,” he said.
The auction also brought out Chris Allen who drove from nearby Warner Robins.
“Whatever we find really,” he said when asked if which firearm attracted him to the auction. “I’m always looking for a good deal. The way the government is, we have to stack up.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments