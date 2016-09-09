Shocked pastor thought 9/11 attack was a movie

Fifteen years have passed, but Sept. 11, 2001, is burned into the memory of Bibb sheriff’s chaplain Jada Sims.
She initially thought senior citizens gathered around the television at her church that morning were watching a violent movie.
“No pastor, this is actually happening in America,” they told Sims.
“I was so shocked... the only thing I could do was just stare at the television and pray and ask God to please help us. Don’t let the enemy destroy us,” Sims said Friday before delivering the closing prayer at the 9/11 observance at Public Safety Park.
Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation executive director Warren Selby choked up as he thought of the 343 firefighters killed during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.
“I had a hard time last night when I looked at that number,” Selby told the dozens of people gathered on Mulberry Street.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters and deputies lined the southwest side of the street as the sun rose over downtown.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women who represent our community well,” Selby said.
Sheriff David Davis, Fire Chief Marvin Riggins and sheriff’s Col. Henderson “Mike” Carswell, representing Macon police, laid white roses in front of the smooth black granite markers denoting those who died in the line of duty in Bibb county.
To close the ceremony, a lone Georgia State Patrol helicopter flew over head, through the ladders of the fire department’s iron cross.
Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Bittick said 9/11 has special significance for those in uniform.
“It’s great that Warren Selby and the mayor and the sheriff and fire chief and all come out and support the families and make sure they’re never forgotten just like we’ll never forget 9/11,” Bittick said.
Michael Taylor, owner of Michael’s on Mulberry was giving public servants free coffee, tea and soft drinks before and after the ceremony.
“It’s just a small token of our appreciation for everything the men and women in uniform do, the sacrifices they make,” Taylor said. “They’ve been getting a lot of bad press lately around the country and we want them to know we appreciate them.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments